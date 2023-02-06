Nigerian bankers have been advised on how to dress as the scarcity of the new naira notes persists

Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani took to his social media page and urged bankers to dress modestly in order to avoid the wrath of the angry customers

Meanwhile, the scarcity of the new currency has taken a toll on the survival of Nigerians as buying and selling becomes a strong challenge as well as access to personal cash, troubling

Shehu Sani teaches Nigerian bankers how to dress. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Shehu sani advise Nigerian bankers

In a statement shared on his Twitter page and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6th, 2023, Sani said

"If you are a Banker,don’t wear neck tie at this time when your customers are angry."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Sani's Twitter page and reacted to his words.

@abbariruwai tweeted:

"Gaskiya dai

"Anything fit happen "

@Skillsy1 tweeted:

"Bowtie will be ok."

@Kabirtayo2 tweeted:

"This is a wealthy advice come tomorrow Monday 6th of February ....gtb,first bank and Access be ready."

@Wicubest tweeted:

"I pity bankers wives because the amount of massaging and pampering they are doing on their husbands now hmmmm."

@Usman_Usbosi tweeted:

"Fact."

@ezekiel_zhizhi1 tweeted:

"Wisdom for living!

@chikeaneke tweeted:

"A life-saving advice to keep handy."

Ex-lawmaker, Shehu Sani blasts Govs for ignoring Katsina terrorist attacks as death toll rises to 84

In another development, Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted Nigerian governors for ignoring the Katsina terrorists attacks

As the death toll from the attacks rises to 84, the politician and human rights activist noted that Nigerian governors only voice out their pain on money matters.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng and shared by Sani on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the politician was commended for his opinion by Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng