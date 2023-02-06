Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed what exactly will determine the election result

The PDP flagbearer while taking a swipe at Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer, Atiku said the bullion van must not determine the 2023 election result

Atiku further urged the electorates to channel their anger which is on the scarcity of the new naira notes to sending out APC from the Villa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, February 5th, urged Nigerians not to allow the results of the 2023 presidential election to be determined by “bullion vans.”

The former vice-president urged Nigerians to channel frustrations accrued from the scarcity of naira and fuel to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while taking a swipe at the party's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku reveals what must determine election results. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Vote APC out, Atiku tells Nigerians

Speaking further, Atiku commended the apex bank and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the work done to curtail individuals who hoard the newly designed naira, The Punch reported.

He said:

“Under no circumstance must we allow the outcome of this election to be determined by the bullion van tendencies.

"The frustration that we all go through at the moment can be corrected if the CBN continues to do its part and operatives of the EFCC and ICPC, too, ensure that people do not keep stacks of money out of reach of the public.

"The other side of the bargain is for us as Nigerians to use the power of our PVC to channel our frustration to vote out the APC in the forthcoming general election.”

