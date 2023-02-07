A photo of Atiku Abubakar posing as Nigeria's messiah has attracted the wrath of an APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode, because of the said photo, has described the PDP as a bunch of barbarians who will burn in hell

The APC bigwig in a tweet on Tuesday, February 7, wondered if the PDP has no boundaries and holds nothing as being sacred

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, February 7, got some serious tongue-lashing from Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Via his Twitter page on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode berated the PDP's Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) over a photo in which Atiku Abubakar was portrayed as Nigeria's messiah.

FFK is wondering if the PDP has nothing it regards as sacred (Photo: @realFFK)

Source: Twitter

Being that the photo seems somewhat similar to that of Jesus Christ as the saviour of the world, the APC bigwig described the PDP as a "bunch of blasphemous & godless fascists & barbarians who will burn in hell."

FFK (as he is fondly called) wondered if the opposition party has no boundaries in its campaign for the former vice president and if nothing is sacred to the political platform.

He tweeted:

"For the @atiku PCC & @OfficialPDPNig to go this low sickens me. Have they no shame? Are there no boundaries? Is there anything they are incapable of saying or doing?

"Is nothing sacred to them? They are a bunch of blasphemous & godless fascists & barbarians who will burn in hell."

See the tweet and the photo below:

