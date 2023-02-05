Politician and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has strongly criticised Nigerian governors

In a tweet on Sunday morning, February 5th, the former Kaduna lawmaker condemned the governors for ignoring the Kastsina terrorists attacks, as the death toll rises to 84

The politician, however, noted that Nigerian governors only cry out loud if the matter involves money issues, asides from that they remain unbothered

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted Nigerian governors for ignoring the Katsina terrorists attacks

As the death toll from the attacks rises to 84, the politician and human rights activist noted that Nigerian governors only voice out their pain on money matters.

Senator Shehu Sani, ex-Kaduna Central lawmaker reveals matters that interest Nigerian governors. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani speaks on matters that interest Nigerian governors

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng and shared by Sani on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the politician was commended for his opinion by Nigerians.

Sani tweeted:

"Death toll from the Katsina terrorists attacks rises to 84 and no word from the Governors because it’s not money matters."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Sani's Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@PDP2023Atiku tweeted:

"Governor's are major Nigeria problem. They quick to rush to presidency because of their loot old currency."

@UmanaSimple tweeted:

"I always respect you alot sir,whether the death roll is from southern Kaduna or any region in d country,u always sympathize with the grieving. God bless you sir,u r a good man."

@KawuGarba tweeted:

"Its sad govt can't protect the lives of the citizens."

@highlandre1 tweeted:

"The Governors won't visit Buhari because of this... since their families and interests are not among the victims..

"Yorubas would say "Enì amòrì ibà kù". All man to himself, egbon."

@HAHayatu tweeted:

"What matters to them now is ease of votes buying not people lives."

@ejykdonejyzeH tweeted:

"Where is so called governor who goes to tv station to tv station talking about Peter Obi , shameless man."

