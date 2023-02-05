Nigerians especially Lagosians have been urged to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general election

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa gave this charge during a meeting with some APC chieftains in Agege, Lagos state

Obasa during the meeting maintained he would work for the victory of the APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu while urging Nigerians to trust in the party and support Tinubu in his mission to rebuild the nation

As Nigerians gear towards the 2023 elections, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa reiterated his resolve to work for the victory of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national and state levels.

Obasa said this when he received the former deputy governor of Lagos and senatorial candidate of the APC in Lagos West, Idiat Oluranti Adebule and her team, who were in Agege as part of campaigns ahead of the election.

Obasa vows to work for all APC candidates, gives reason

According to the Speaker, the goal of current political activities is to make sure that the APC wins at all stages of the election from the president to the House of Assembly.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, on Sunday, February 5th, Obasa expressed confidence that Asiwaju will become the president while further noting his expectation that the party would have the majority at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"This would make governance at the federal level very easy. The same thing goes for our State," he said.

The Speaker urged members of the party and his loyalists to continue to remain dedicated and put their trust in God to crown their efforts with the needed victories and successes.

He also tasked the members to work in unity, cooperation and with passion as, according to him, victory begins with internal cohesion just as he expressed confidence that the Southwest zone would deliver massively for Tinubu.

"Agege is so committed to the APC. We want good results. We want victories with a landslide. We must show total commitment and dedication and that is when we will get what we want. I commend you all for the support you have given our incoming senator," he told the party loyalists, who thronged his constituency office.

Adebule thanked Agege people

In her remarks, Adebule thanked Agege people for their commitment to the party. She said records have shown great results from the area during elections.

She said she decided to visit Agege to thank the people and further plead for their support.

