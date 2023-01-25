The ongoing crisis within the hierarchy of the Abia state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has hit a new dimension

Presidential flagbearer of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made moves to intervene in the crisis

During his presidential rally in the state capital, Tinubu urged the factional guber candidates to see him for a proper dialogue

Abia, Umuahia - The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for a truce in the ongoing crisis in the Abia state chapter of the party.

During his presidential rally in Umuahia, the state capital, Tinubu urged all aggrieved parties to drop all litigations, and dialogue to reach a resolution ahead of the 2023 polls.

As reported by Premium Times, Tinubu said:

“The two (factional governorship) candidates still pretend to be in court. Whether in court or not in court, my position is clear here: Ikechi Emenike has gotten the flag of our party.”

Tinubu's appeal is coming following a series of disputes within the hierarchies of the party that led to a split into different factions.

The duo of Emenike and Uche Ogah emerged winners in a parallel gubernatorial primary elections held on May 26, 2022.

This development led to litigation that was filed to the Federal High Court in Abuja before a ruling was given to nullify the primary polls that saw the emergence of Emenike.

According to the ruling of the court, Ogah has affirmed the authentic gubernatorial candidate for the APC in Abia state.

However, Emenike resorted to filing an appeal to the appellate court seeking redress over the verdict of the lower court.

The appellate court in its judgement ruled that the primary election that produced Emenike was valid thereby ruling out the election that produced Ogah as APC gubernatorial candidate in Abia.

In light of this development, Tinubu has urged both parties to follow the path of dialogue to settle their differences ahead of next month's general elections.

Tinubu said:

“Please stop all court actions. Come and see me. Come home, let us resolve our matter in our living room.”

