FCT, Abuja - Senator Smart Adeyemi, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said seven days is too long for President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the current naira scarcity.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Kogi state, said the currency crisis requires an immediate solution as Nigerians are going through so much hardship, Daily Trust reported.

Adeyemi was reacting to the Nigerian leader’s comment on Friday, February 3, where he asked for seven days to address the challenges caused by the scarcity of new naira notes.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the APC chieftain stated:

“As good as this policy is, we should not allow the poor masses to carry the pains for the atrocity committed by the elite.

“I want to tell the President that seven days is too long a time before the change. I am taking a look at happening across the country and already there are demonstrations, violent reactions.”

Naira scarcity, Adeyemi says people are dying

The lawmaker said a number of people have lost their lives because they had no money to buy medications in the last few days, The Nation added.

He claimed the naira scarcity was the handiwork of those he described, as “hypocrites in the corridor of power.” According to him, Buhari has no hands in the crisis.

Adeyemi noted that the pains Nigerians are experiencing are too much, and appealed to the president to act quickly to prevent further deaths among the people.

“The poor are shouting. This is the worst policy anyone can think of.”

Wike condemns naira scarcity

