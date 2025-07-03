MTN Nigeria has unveiled a data centre and cloud services platform, marking a major step in its transformation into a full technology company

The facility, which is the first of its kind by a telecom operator in Nigeria, offers scalable infrastructure to support data sovereignty

Private and public stakeholders praised the project for empowering startups and positioning Nigeria as West Africa’s digital hub

MTN Nigeria has taken a bold step toward strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure by unveiling a $150 million data centre and a new cloud services platform.

These investments are part of the company’s broader strategy to support Nigeria’s digital economy and transition into a full-fledged technology company.

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani Photo credit - BHM

Named in honour of former MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa, the state-of-the-art facility is located in Ikeja, Lagos. It is the first of its kind by a telecom operator in Nigeria.

The centre, designed to Tier III standards, currently has an IT load capacity of 4.5 megawatts, scalable to 14 megawatts over the next two years. It spans three floors, housing 96 pre-fabricated modular units and offering 1,500 rack spaces.

At the launch event on July 1, MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola said the company had invested over $150 million so far and was committed to expanding further under its Vision 2025. This vision is anchored on three pillars: connectivity, infrastructure, and digital platforms, including fintech.

Toriola noted that the facility, which offers services on a pay-as-you-go basis and is priced in naira, would help reduce operating costs for Nigerian businesses while promoting data sovereignty.

He said:

“With the data centre launch, MTN is at the forefront of Nigeria’s digital space, and ready to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs across the country, as we expand the capacity of the data centre facility."

He added that the data centre is expected to enhance local data hosting, protect against cyber threats, and align with national data protection policies.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, who was the special guest of the event and the first citizen to be unveiled at the data centre, described the investment as a vital platform for young tech talent, startups, and creators to build and scale globally from Nigerian soil.

Tijani said:

"This facility is a testament to what is possible when a national vision meets private sector goals. And it's this kind of infrastructure that powers the one trillion-dollar economy that we're aiming to build.”

Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria; Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications; Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government; Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria CEO.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, praised the project for reinforcing Nigeria’s status as the digital backbone of West Africa.

Sanwo-Olu said:

"The launch of the Dabengwa Data Center in Lagos not only signifies MTN's unwavering commitment to investing in Nigeria's digital infrastructure, but also reinforces the strategic importance of Lagos as a technology and innovation hub of our nation."

With capabilities comparable to global hyperscale providers, the data centre is set to meet rising demand for enterprise-grade digital infrastructure and fuel innovation across the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

