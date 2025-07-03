Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Brazil legend Ronaldinho both played for Paris Saint-Germain in the midfield

The former Super Eagles captain has allegedly been praised for teaching the Brazilian most of his skills

The Bolton legend has come out to speak on his impact during his playing time with the former Barcelona star

Austin Jay Jay Okocha has shared his relationship with his former teammate and Brazilian football star Ronaldinho.

The pair have been regarded as two of the greatest dribblers to grace the world of football, and both players played together for Paris Saint-Germain between 2001 to 2003.

The mercurial midfielder joined the Parisians in 1998 after the FIFA World Cup from Parma, at a time when the transfer fee was around €12.4 million, making him the most expensive African player in history at that point.

Didier Domi, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ludovic Giuly, Claude Makélélé, Nene, Ronaldinho, Pauleta, and Javier Pastore pose for a photo during the PSG Legends Tour in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Martin Dokoupil - PSG.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho arrived in 2001 from Brazilian outfit Gremio for a transfer fee of €5 million

Did Okocha mentor Ronaldinho?

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha said he was impactful in the career of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho during his playing days.

Okocha revealed that he lived a selfless life while playing actively on the field to leave behind a legacy.

The Bolton Wanderers legend stressed that he does not need validation from people for doing the right thing. He said:

"Sometimes in life, you have to understand that it's not all about you. It gives me more joy to know that during my career, I helped some people.

"I am not the kind of person who comes out to start hype myself or talk about people I have offered help to but it is always good to see people appreciating you going out of your way to support and encourage them. It is better to see them succeed."

Speaking on the current squad, the former Super Eagles captain revealed that he can play with any of the players.

He said mentioning a few of them would only land him in bigger trouble. Okocha said:

"It's not me you'll get into trouble with, they'll all be my teammates."

The two-time BBC Player of the Year is the uncle of Fulham star Alex Iwobi, per The Sun.

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain poses for a photo with former PSG player Jay Jay Okocha after the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 against Inter Milan. Photo by: Catherine Steenkeste.

Giving back to your community is optional- Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha has refused to condemn players who fail to engage in philanthropic gestures in their various communities.

The 51-year-old said such an act should come naturally and not be forced.

Okocha said not all players who embark on the sport as a professional become successful. He said:

"Giving back to the community should be a thing of choice, everybody has got their own story and we only see the ones that succeeded and do not see those who fell but the roadside."

The 1994 AFCON winner built 100 bungalows for the homeless in his birthplace, Enugu per Africa Media Australia.

Okocha returns to PSG during UCL against Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha recounted his time with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

During the intense second leg of the PSG-Arsenal Champions League semifinal, the 51-year-old disclosed the challenges that held back the star-studded PSG team of his era.

Okocha applauded the club’s impressive performance in the European competition this season.

