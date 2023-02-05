The federal government has been criticised over the scarcity of three newly redesigned naira notes, N200, N500 and N1000

Governor Nyesom Wike described anyone in support of the policy as an enemy of the nation

The Rivers governor claimed the policy was part of plots by some persons in power to scuttle the coming election and introduce an interim government

Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has condemned the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying those in support of it are enemies of the nation.

The Rivers leader said the naira redesign was aimed at causing crises which would lead to the postponement of the general elections scheduled for February and March.

“Let nobody try to scuttle this election,” he warned.

Wike shared his opinion on Saturday, February 4, at the Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in the Opobo/Nkoro LGA of the state, The Cable reported.

He stated:

“This policy (naira redesign) is targeted at making people angry so that they will demonstrate and riot and then the election be postponed. Then, they will introduce an interim government."

Wike knocks FG over naira redesign

The Rivers governor is of the belief that President Muhammadu Buhari was misled into approving the naira redesign policy.

He criticised the federal government over the scarcity of the new naira notes which were unveiled in November 2022, Channels TV added.

Wike’s comment comes barely 24 hours after the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, alleged during his campaign in Ekiti that those behind the current nationwide petrol scarcity and cash crisis want to cause a political crisis that will lead to the disruption of the February 25 election.

New naira notes: Wike calms Rivers residents

The PDP chieftain advised residents not to panic despite the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Wike cautioned the people of the state:

“No matter the provocation, don’t protest."

According to him, after they removed the old currency, people are finding it hard to get the new ones, and they cannot even buy food to eat again.

"Now, tell me, would you vote for anybody who loves Nigeria and is running for election, who supports this CBN policy?" he queried.

Naira redesign policy is anti-people, Wike warns Buhari

The governor of Rivers state had earlier called on President Buhari to suspend the new naira note policy, describing it as anti-people.

Legit.ng reported that Wike said though Buhari means well for the country and he also wishes him to finish his tenure well but the scarcity of the naira is holding the people at ransom.

According to the PDP chieftain, the policy will not tackle corruption as expected and it will not stop vote buying as the president has envisaged.

