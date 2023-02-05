The presidential candidate of the 2023 election that might emerge as Nigeria's next leader has been revealed

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju and convener of Concerned Nigerians disclosed the crisis rocking the APC might lead to Atiku Abubakar defeating Bola Tinubu in the coming election

Reacting, some Nigerians ured him to predict Peter Obi's fate but others noted that they would love to see Obi defeat the duo and pull an 'upset'

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has revealed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page, Adeyanju said the internal crisis rocking the APC might affect Tinubu's chances in the 2023 presidential election, slated to hold on Saturday, February 25th.

Nigerians disclosed they want Peter Obi to win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Who will win the presidential election, Adeyanju reveals

The tweet was sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 5th and it read:

"Atiku might just win this election with all the disorganization in APC but my prediction is still a Tinubu win because the opposition is also fragmented into 4 parts."

Nigerians in reaction to the tweet revealed they would love for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to win the presidential election and pull an upset in the polity.

Read their reactions below.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to Deji Adeyanju's comment section on Twitter and reacted to the development.

@YemmiOke tweeted:

"Deji with the news OBIdients hate to see ."

@anthonydondo_ tweeted:

"You're accepting the fact that ATIKU gonna win."

@Sholexx_ tweeted:

"There's no disorganisation in APC. Though, there are moles in APC trying to cause chaos so the electorates will votes against them but fact is, APC still have their house in order and their strong holds in tact."

@isiaq_oladitan tweeted:

"You don't see PO having any chance with what is happening in the other 2 biggest rival."

@NgbedeD tweeted:

"There's a massive support for Atiku Abubaka in the north both within APC and NNPP."

@eyiteeonline tweeted:

"My prediction is on Peter Obi to pull an upset."

