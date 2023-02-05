Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed what Nigerians can do to avoid vote buying and rigging of the 2023 election

Ahead of the presidential poll, the renowned man of God encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections

He noted that they must be vigilant and ensure that they take photographs and record every moment at polling stations as pieces of evidence in the case of manipulation

A renowned Nigerian Clergy and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised Nigerians to protect their votes during the forthcoming general elections.

The clergyman gave the advice via his official handle, on Thursday, February 2nd, and was sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

Apostle Suleman tasks Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Suleman tasks Nigerians

The Apostle equally encouraged Nigerians to ensure they exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

He said that the protection of the votes becomes necessary in order to avoid rigging and other manipulation of the election result.

Suleman said that Nigerians must go out en masse to their polling units across the country, cast their votes, and wait for the votes to be counted and the results transmitted.

He said that they must be vigilant and ensure that they take photographs and record every moment at polling stations as evidence in the case of manipulation.

How Nigerians should protect their votes, Apostle Suleman reveals

The man of God tweeted:

"This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn..we have never had it so terrible especially this past few weeks.

"Go to your polling unit and vote..wait for it to be counted, get it all captured and recorded.Let’s see how they can lie to us with figures."

