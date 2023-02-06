Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has revealed his opinion on the possible outcome of the 2023 presidential election

A few weeks before the poll, the former lawmaker and the PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to vote out the ruling APC who has brought untold hardship to the land

Saraki, however, urged the electorates to ignore any form of protest rather they should get their PVC and perform their civic responsibility on February 25, 2023

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has revealed how Nigerians can perform their civic responsibility in the forthcoming presidential election, slated for Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6th, 2023, Saraki urged Nigerians to shun any form of violence, especially protest, and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) eight years of hardship.

Saraki urged electorates to get their PVC. Photo credit: Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Saraki tasks Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Saraki, tweeted:

"This 2023 election is a vote of no confidence in the APC-led government on the level of insecurity, excruciating poverty and ineptitude in every part of our socio-economic life.

"With elections only 19 days away, your PVC is your most potent protest now. Every other form of protest at this time will be counterproductive.

"You have endured it for the last 8 years, just a few more days to go.

#RecoverNigeria

#PowertoThePeople

2023 presidency: "Bullion vans must not determine election result", Atiku tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, February 5th, urged Nigerians not to allow the results of the 2023 presidential election to be determined by “bullion vans.”

The former vice-president urged Nigerians to channel frustrations accrued from the scarcity of naira and fuel to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while taking a swipe at the party's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking further, Atiku commended the apex bank and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the work done to curtail individuals who hoard the newly designed naira, The Punch reported.

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi: El-Rufai reveals presidential candidates who “are a joke”, says why

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state posited that some presidential candidates in the 2023 election are nothing but "a joke".

El-Rufai made the position while appearing on the Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, February 1.

Some of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election are Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congres (APC), his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party's Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng