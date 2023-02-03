Residents of Aba, the commercial city of Abia state have countered Peter Obi's comment on possibility of winning the 2023 presidential election

Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate stormed the streets of Aba where he marched alongside the party's governorship candidate

Speaking to the people, Obi made a comment that suggested the probability of either winning or losing at the poll, and the residents rejected the suggestion of losing immediately

On Friday, February 3, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Aba, Abia state's commercial city, as part of the activities on his campaign schedule.

On getting to Aba, the streets of were crowded with residents who barely made room for Obi's convoy to pass through. Peter Obi then resorted to speaking to the teeming crowd from the roof of his vehicle.

Residents of Aba have said that Peter Obi will succeed in his effort to emerge president in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

However, Obi was met with shouts from the residents reprimanding him after he address the 'possibility' of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Obi who was caught in a short video clip said:

"Igbo kwenu!! Aba kwenu!! Let me assure the people of Aba today."

Continuing in the Igbo language, Obi said:

"It is important to know that where we are is Enyimba city (Aba)."

To this, the people responded in affirmation.

Obi added:

"I came to Aba this morning, and I have said it, the promise I want to make to you people is that you see this Aba you people are looking at... Aba is one of the places that showcase the true condition and challenges faced by Nigeria.

"If what we are doing (campaign, elections, vying for the presidency) works..."

At this point, the residents of Aba, responded in thunderous shouts chanting:

"E go work." Meaning Obi must win the 2023 presidential election.

Watch the video below:

The LP presidential candidate further led the people on a march through the streets of Aba alongside the 2023 governorship candidate of the party in Abia state, Alex Otti.

