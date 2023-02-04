Atiku Abubakar has been consistent in his promise to Nigerians to restructure the country if he is elected president

The PDP presidential candidate has been quoted as saying he will start restructuring Nigeria from his first day in office

An ally of the former vice president says if elected, Atiku would have completed the process by 80% within 6 months

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

FCT, Abuja - Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured Nigerians that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, will restructure the country within the six months of his administration, if elected.

Nwodo, a former governor of Enugu state and who is the Deputy Director, Research and Strategy of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made the comment while representing Atiku at an event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday, February 4.

Nwodo stated that Atiku's 5-point agenda will address Nigeria's current challenges. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The event attended by a Legit.ng reporter held at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre, was the grand finale of the Atiku-Okowa Diaspora Campaign.

Nwodo said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Within six months of taking office, he would have done 80 per cent of the restructuring this country needs. This has been worked out and waiting to be sworn in on May 29 and will be rolled out.”

He said the five-point agenda in the policy document of the former vice president would serve as a rally point for the recovery of the country as there was over-dependence on the federal government.

On disunity and security, Nwodo noted that in the 16 years of the PDP government, Nigeria witnessed peace.

He added:

“Now, when you talk about security, Atiku is somebody who sat as vice president of Nigeria and was in a government that provided security and we are satisfied and happy with its 16 years of the PDP administration particularly the first 8 years, we never had this kind of insecurity.

“Where there were flash points, that administration nipped things in the bud.”

He added that Atiku will bring back Nigeria where it ought to be in the committee of nations, stressing that the 5-point agenda of the PDP presidential candidate will address Nigeria's current challenges.

Speaking on the diaspora strategy of the PDP PCC, Nwodo said Atiku did no make a mistake in choosing Prof. Isa Odidi as the Direc­tor of Diaspora for the Ati­ku-Okowa Presidential Cam­paign Organisation.

He said:

“Apart from the long-standing our principal has with Odidi, Prof is a man who came into this job with international exposure and connection. It is a job he has done for us in 2019. I thank him for his doggedness.”

Speaking earlier, Professor Odidi said the PDP has established a relationship with Nigerians in diaspora, adding that it will give Atiku an edge in the forthcoming elections.

His words;

“Atiku understands that Nigerians in diaspora shape the global narrative. This is why it was important for the PDP to have a relationship with the diaspora by community by establishing the PDP PCC Diaspora directorate. Nigerians in diaspora are the PDP's offshore political asset.

“The PDP PCC has taken full advantage of this vast untapped potentials in the diaspora. Nigerians in diaspora have asked me to thank Atiku for setting up a diaspora office. This is why Atiku is now trending as the best candidate with the support of Nigerians in diaspora.

“To this end, Nigerians in diaspora have promised to leverage on their goodwill with their loved ones and mobilise them to vote the Atiku/Okowa ticket.”

PDP New Generation kicks off grassroot 'mop up campaign' ahead of 2023 elections

On its part, the PDP New Generation says it will commence a 20-day nationwide grass-root mobilization and awareness exercise tagged mop-up campaign to canvass votes for Atiku.

The initiative is aimed at creating more awareness and mobilize voters ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Spokesperson of the PDP New Generation, Dare Akinniyi, on behalf of the director general of the group, Audu Mahmood, said the exercise will be carried out simultaneously across the country.

Dele Momodu predicts Atiku's victory, dismisses Tinubu, Obi

On his part, Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former PDP presidential aspirant, says Atiku will emerge the next president of Nigeria.

Momodu said the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, does not have the national appeal to woo majority of Nigerian voters in the forthcoming election.

The media entrepreneur also dismissed Obi's ambition, saying he does not have the required numbers to win a national election.

Source: Legit.ng