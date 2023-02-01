Some youths in the Peoples Democratic Party say they will commence door-to-door campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections

The initiative will also mark the end of the Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0 Project kick started by the PDP Youth Generation

With the theme RESET NIGERIA, the youths say only the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket of their party will change the fortune of the country

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP New Generation will commence a 20-day nationwide grass-root mobilization and awareness exercise tagged Mop-Up Campaign.

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is aimed at creating more awareness and mobilize voters ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing journalists in Abuja including a Legit.ng reporter, spokesperson of the PDP New Generation, Dare Akinniyi, on behalf of the director general of the group, Audu Mahmood, said the exercise will be carried out simultaneously across the country.

According to him, the gaol is to reach out to the grassroots to canvass for votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket and other PDP candidates at all levels.

He disclosed that exercise will be closely monitored by a National Monitoring Team (NMT) comprising of the DG, Deputy Director Generals DDGS, National Secretary, and Zonal Secretaries.

He added that the exercise is targeted at creating more effective awareness and canvassing for more votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket, as well other PDP candidates by reaching out to the downtrodden in the society.

Mahmood also said the campaign team will conduct visits to wards, markets, shopping malls and youth dominated areas to create awareness and mobilize voters.

His words:

“The team will carry out door-to-door, ward to ward campaigns and street rallies, the exercise is to last till 20th with a possible extension of on or before 23rd February 2023, which is the last day of the campaign instructed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

Atiku remains best choice for Nigeria, says PDP New Generation

The PDP New Generation had earlier declared that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the best option to rescue Nigeria from the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

While speaking to The Guardian, Akinniyi, expressed optimism that the PDP would win the forthcoming presidential election.

He also hinged his optimism on the preparedness of Atiku for the job ahead, stressing that the well laid-out plans of the PDP presidential candidate are ideal to tackle Nigeria's challenges.

2023 elections: Atiku reveals he is in talks with Kwankwaso, Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Atiku has hinted that he is reaching out to his political opponents weeks before the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP presidential candidate also said one of his opponents may defect to his party before the elections,

The former vice president also dismissed the aggrieved state governors in the PDP, describing them as inconsequential.

Dele Momodu predicts Atiku's victory, dismisses Tinubu, Obi

On his part, Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former PDP presidential aspirant, says Atiku will emerge the next president of Nigeria.

Momodu said the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, does not have the national appeal to woo majority of Nigerian voters in the forthcoming election.

The media entrepreneur also dismissed Obi's ambition, saying he does not have the required numbers to win a national election.

