Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not among those working against the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in the Aso Villa

Many APC supporters had been pointing accusing fingers at the VP after El-Rufai said some elements in the Villa were working against Tinubu

The Kaduna state governor, however, exonerated the vice president and shed more light on the identity of those he was actually referring to

Kaduna - The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the insinuations that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is one of the "elements" in the Aso Rock working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

El-Rufai sparked controversy on Wednesday, February 2 when he said some persons in Aso Rock were working against Tinubu's ambition.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai said VP Osinbajo is not among those working against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The statement led to speculations, with many APC supporters pointing accusing fingers at the vice president who was one of the top politicians who lost the party's presidential ticket to Tinubu.

They're northerners like us: El-Rufai exonerates VP Osinbajo

In an Arise News TV interview, Governor El-Rufai said the naira notes policy which is causing hardship for Nigerians was designed to jeopardise the APC's chances in the elections.

He said those behind the policy were the same people who wanted someone else to succeed President Buhari but the person they wanted, lost at the primaries.

His words:

“This thought, this thinking to change the currency is designed just to bring serious bottleneck that will affect the outcome of the elections because these same people wanted President Buhari to be succeeded by someone else and that person did not win the election and that someone is not the Vice President because I saw some reports in the newspapers mentioning Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, no, not at all.

“These people are northerners like us, they are northerners like Buhari but they are intent on undermining his legacy by ensuring that they cause a crisis because after eight years of Buhari if he is succeeded by another northerner there are chances that we will have more pockets of crisis in the country."

El-Rufai dares Aso Rock “cabals” ahead of 2023 elections

In another report, Governor El-Rufai has dared the Aso Rock “cabals” he believes are opposed to the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC.

He said:

“Respecting people is not fear, I swear we don’t fear anyone in this country, so we are not fearful, we are respectful but if you show us you are not an elder, I swear we will fight you."

