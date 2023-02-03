Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has dismissed insinuations that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was the person in Aso Rock against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai in an interview on Arise TV said that the people he was referring to are northerners like President Muhammadu Buhari who failed to plant their presidential candidate as successor to Buhari.

He insisted that Prof. Osinbajo, who also contested the APC presidential primaries was not involved.

His clarification comes one day after the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola stated that the Vice President was still very active within the APC and that he had presided over a meeting of APC Legal Team on Wednesday.

El-Rufai who was speaking on the naira redesign explained that the decision to do it so close to the election was ill-timed.

“This thought, this thinking to change the currency is designed just to bring serious bottleneck that will affect the outcome of the elections because these same people wanted President Buhari to be succeeded by someone else and that person did not win the election and that someone is not the Vice President because I saw some reports in the newspapers mentioning Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, no, not at all,” he said.

“These people are northerners like us, they are northerners like Buhari but they are intent on undermining his legacy by ensuring that they cause a crisis because after eight years of Buhari if he is succeeded by another northerner there are chances that we will have more pockets of crisis in the country,” he added.

