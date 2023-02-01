Atiku Abubakar says the recent comments by Bola Tinubu is an attempt to disentangle himself from the APC

The PDP presidential candidate stated that his APC counterpart is part and parcel of the ruling party

The former vice president also said Tinubu's recent comments suggest he is about to dump President Buhari

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for extricating himself from the failures of his party.

Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, said this in a statement on Wednesday, February 1.

Atiku is of the opinion that Tinubu is trying to detach himself from the APC due to the party's failures. Photo credit: @atiku

Shaibu was reacting to Tinubu’s comment at the APC presidential rally on Tuesday, January 31.

Tinubu had complained about Nigeria's exchange rate saying it has gone up from from N200 to N800.

Earlier in Abeokuta, Tinubu complained about the scarcity of the new naira notes and petroleum products.

Shaibu said:

“Tinubu has disingenuously been criticising President Buhari, trying to extricate himself from the failures of the APC which he had vigorously defended in the last eight years.

“Tinubu is the APC, mind, soul and body. He was the national leader of the party even before Buhari became the presidential candidate. His latest outburst is nothing but diversionary tactics.”

Shaibu described Tinubu as a politician who likes to throw his friends under the bus whenever there is a little challenge.

He added:

“When some disgruntled APC leaders were against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s ambition, Tinubu threw Ambode under the bus. He ensured Ambode never returned despite entreaties from President Buhari, Governor Atiku Bagudu and several others.

“Curiously, he is now taking credit for Ambode’s achievements including the transformation of the Oshodi district.”

He predicted that as elections approach, Tinubu will increase his attacks against the president in order to distance himself from the APC.

He added:

“Tinubu should focus on his failing campaign and stop trying to deceive Nigerians who are on the receiving end of his failed party’s misrule.”

