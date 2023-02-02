INEC has been warned against engaging the services of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee to distribute election materials

An aide to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, says the committee cannot be trusted to be unbiased

The committee is headed by a known public figure who is a member of the APC presidential campaign council

FCT, Abuja - An aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against partnering with Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo ahead of the 2023 elections.

Akinsanya, an ally of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

MC Oluomo is a known ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: LAPMC

Source: UGC

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor has been seen severally with MC Oluomo in public.

INEC had announced that it will seek the services of road transport workers to distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on election day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, February 2, including a Legit.ng correspondent, Shaibu advised INEC not to engage the services of MC Oluomo, stressing that he is partisan and a known chieftain of the APC.

Shaibu said:

“It has been brought to our attention that INEC will be using members of the NURTW, RTEAN and other registered unions to transport election materials and electoral officials and corps members on election day.

“Unfortunately, in Lagos state, there is no NURTW or RTEAN as they have been proscribed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Lagos is now operating a parks management committee led by MC Oluomo, who is a member of the presidential campaign council. On October 9, 2022, he and his transport thugs held a march for Tinubu in several parts of Lagos state.

“To preserve the sanctity of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must ensure that MC Oluomo is not allowed access to ballot papers. INEC should not make use of the state’s park committee.

“Rather, the commission should reach out to the national leadership of the NURTW and or engage the services of any logistic company for the purpose of distributing sensitive electoral materials in Lagos state.”

'You can't extricate yourself from APC failures,' Shaibu tells Tinubu

Recall that Shaibu on Wednesday, February 1, said Tinubu is trying to detach himself from the APC due to the party's failures.

Tinubu had complained about Nigeria's exchange rate saying it has gone up from from N200 to N800.

Earlier in Abeokuta, Tinubu complained about the scarcity of the new naira notes and petroleum products.

PDP New Generation kicks off grassroot 'mop up campaign' ahead of 2023 elections

On its part, the PDP New Generation says it will commence a 20-day nationwide grass-root mobilization and awareness exercise tagged mop-up campaign to canvass votes for Atiku.

The initiative is aimed at creating more awareness and mobilize voters ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Spokesperson of the PDP New Generation, Dare Akinniyi, on behalf of the director general of the group, Audu Mahmood, said the exercise will be carried out simultaneously across the country.

Source: Legit.ng