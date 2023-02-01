The controversies and rumours concerning plots against Bola Tinubu, the bannerman of the APC have been brought to reality

Firstly, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state vented that some saboteurs at the Presidential Villa were behind these plots

To cap it all up, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari via her social media handle concurred to El-Rufai's assertions

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has endorsed and confirmed the assertions of the Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai that there are some elements at the State House working against the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu who is the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has consistently vented his frustration over the numerous attacks against him.

Gov El-Rufai in an interview accused presidential aspirants of the APC who lost to Tinubu as the elements against his presidential bid. Photo: Nasir El-Rufia, Aisha Buhari, Bola Tinubu

Governor El-Rufai during a live telecast on Wednesday, February 1 accused those who were still aggrieved about their loss to the former Lagos state governor as those behind the attacks.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, it was gathered that the First Lady who is a staunch supporter of Tinubu uploaded the video of El-Rufai while making his allegation on a live telecast.

Legit.ng gathered that the First Lady's post was followed with a caption; “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria”.

2023: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to scuffle for supremacy at polls

Amidst all the adversities, many political pundits and enthusiasts have favoured Tinubu to clinch victory at the presidential poll which is barely four weeks away as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, Tinubu will have a huge hurdle in his hands as he will be doing battle with top counterparts like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the rejuvenated Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

And it will be recorded in the pre-election history of Nigeria since democracy, the nation will be having a three-horse race with three candidates going head-to-head while keeping electorates and other key stakeholders in absolute suspense and uncertainty.

Tension erupts as El-Rufai reveals saboteurs around Buhari

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has revealed that there are saboteurs around President Muhammadu Buhari in the Aso Rock.

El-Rufai disclosed that the saboteurs have their preferred presidential candidate who failed to clinch the APC presidential ticket but failed to win at the primary.

According to the governor, the naira redesign by the CBN has inflicted more hardship on the people, particularly in the rural area and could turn the people against Tinubu.

Naira redesign: El-Rufai breaks silence, faults new monetary policy

In another development, the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has faulted the timing of the new naira redesign.

According to the governor, the monetary policy Nigeria needs to achieve its desired dream of it lacked economic and political timing.

El-Rufai disclosed that there are some faceless people in the Aso-Rock using the good intention of the president to sabotage his desire for the country.

