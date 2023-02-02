Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is on the brink of another legal battle

It was gathered that the APC stalwart had issued a threat to the life of Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom during his rally in the state

Despite Governor Udom reacting to it in a subtle way, a concerned group issued a seven days ultimatum to Tinubu to retract his statement or face legal charges

Akwa Ibom, Uyo - The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been issued a seven days ultimatum to withdraw his threat against Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Tinubu was said to have made a controversial comment during his rally in the south-south state recently.

It was gathered that Governor Udom on Monday, January 30 responded with a subtle jibe at the APC flagbearer stating that he ought to focus on his manifesto rather than aiming a dig at his counterpart in the PDP.

Tinubu set to face fresh legal battle

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance (AIIA) on Wednesday, February 1 via a statement issued an ultimatum to the APC presidential candidate to withdraw his statement and apologise or risk facing litigations.

Stephen Abia, chairman of AIIA in a statement said:

“We are hereby constrained to state as follows: We consider as worrisome, the threat to the life of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the shabby outburst by Mr Tinubu.

“That we take serious exception to such unwarranted, unfortunate, and uncontrollable height of vituperation by Mr Tinubu on our state and people as the governor, Mr. Emmanuel without mincing words, is the face of Akwa Ibom State.

“Subsequently, we are giving Bola Tinubu and all his co-conspirators seven days to retract the threats and apologise to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State or risk immediate legal actions."

