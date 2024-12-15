FUTA Graduate Who Wanted to Quit School Bags First Class Degree, Speaks on Challenges
- Lukman Abiodun Olawale, a graduate of FUTA, achieved first-class honors in Physics Energy with a CGPA of 4.62/5.0 through self-motivation and dedication
- Despite financial hardships and other challenges, he persevered with the support of his family and friends
- His ultimate dream is to become a researcher in Climate Science or Quantum Science and make a meaningful impact on humanity's progress
Lukman Abiodun Olawale, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), has achieved remarkable academic success.
He studied Physics Energy and graduated with first-class honors, attaining an impressive CGPA of 4.62/5.0.
Educational Journey Marked by Self-Motivation
In an interview with Legit.ng, Olawale said his academic journey was characterized by self-motivation, dedication, and perseverance.
Reflecting on his experience, he told Legit.ng:
"I have been able to achieve this without involving in any form of examination malpractices, both caught or uncaught. My academic journey has been marked by self-motivation, dedication, and perseverance. With this set of attributes I was able to improve from being an average student in junior secondary school to an excellent student in senior secondary school. Everything I have achieved is the result of hard work, patience, and a deep curiosity to understand the world around me."
LASU graduate wins prestigious scholarship in US, set to complete masters in strategic communication
One of Olawale’s key strategies for success was his proactive approach in the classroom.
In his words:
"One of the things I enjoy most in the classroom is asking questions about new concepts in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. I strive to understand at least 60% of the material being taught before the end of class, lectures, or workshops."
He believes that students can achieve academic excellence even without being natural-born geniuses, recognizing that each individual is unique and different methods work for different people.
To balance his academic pursuits with a well-rounded lifestyle, Olawale engaged in extracurricular activities such as playing football, chess, Ludo, and drafts, and even enjoyed video games.
"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of maintaining a balance between studies and recreation. He also valued moments of solitude for recharging and reflection.
Overcoming Challenges and Financial Hardships
The first class graduate's time as an undergraduate was not without its challenges. Financial hardships posed significant obstacles, especially during his third year at FUTA.
He recounted:
"I faced severe financial struggles, with no money for transport or food. This led to me developing an ulcer from hunger, and for a moment, I even considered quitting school. At that time, however, my father came through for me. Despite his own financial difficulties, he borrowed money to support me, which was a turning point that kept me going."
Despite these challenges, he persevered, thanks to the unwavering support of his parents, friends, and well-wishers.
Future Aspirations and Dreams
Looking ahead, Olawale's academic achievements have opened doors to exciting opportunities, including the NEAR Foundation Scholarship he won in his fourth year, which provided invaluable financial support.
His ultimate dream is to become a researcher in Climate Science, Material Science, or Quantum Science and contribute to the advancement of human civilization.
FUGUS First Class Graduate Speaks
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mamud Abdulmajeed, known as Kristalboi_Cryptii in the Blockchain/Web3 industry, has achieved remarkable academic success.
Graduating with a first-class degree in Microbiology and a CGPA of 4.56, Abdulmajeed's journey is a testament to hard work, discipline, and the support of his family and friends.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.