FCT, Abuja - The presidential bannerman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid his last respects following the tragic demise of Ambassador Shehu Malami, the crown prince of Sokoto Caliphate.

Malami, former Nigeria’s high commissioner to South Africa, died in Cairo, Egypt, at age 85.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Tinubu said though Ambassador Malami died at a relatively old age, his death has robbed the country of the wisdom of one of her distinguished politicians and a man who was part of the many important milestones in the country.

Tinubu said:

“I mourn the passing of Ambassador Shehu Malami, a distinguished Nigerian and Sokoto Prince who served our country creditably well in both the public and private sectors where he made his mark as a technocrat and diplomat.

“I commiserate with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the government and the people of Sokoto Caliphate on the transition to the higher realm of their illustrious Prince.

“I pray that Almighty Allah comforts the immediate family, friends, and associates of Ambassador Malami and give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss of their patriarch. May God accept his soul to Aljanna Firdaus.”

Malami served in important government positions in Northern Nigeria, Sokoto State, and the private sector, where he was on the board of many companies.

The ex-high commissioner was a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee that put together the 1979 Constitution.

