Africa's high young unemployment rate continues to be one of the continent's most urgent problems

In spite of the continent's immense potential, the unemployment rate among young people has soared

The list spotlight South Africa at number one followed by Angola, Morocco, Ethiopia, Nigeria and others

One of the most urgent issues confronting Africa today is the high prevalence of unemployment among young people.

Young people's unemployment rates have skyrocketed despite the continent's enormous potential, which is marked by a wealth of natural resources and a young population.

The unemployment rates in seven African countries are highlighted by data from Trading Economics.

South Africa - 60.2%

The youth unemployment rate in South Africa, which measures job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, eased to 60.2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.8% in the previous period. Youth Unemployment Rate in South Africa averaged 56.23 percent from 2013 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 66.50 percent in the third quarter of 2021 and a record low of 48.80 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Angola - 56.4%

Youth Unemployment Rate in Angola decreased to 56.40 % in the second quarter of 2024 from 63.50 % in the first quarter of 2024. Youth Unemployment Rate in Angola averaged 56.20 % from 2018 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 63.50 % in the first quarter of 2024 and a record low of 49.20 % in the second quarter of 2020.

Morocco - 39.5%

Youth Unemployment Rate in Morocco increased to 39.50 percent in the third quarter of 2024 from 36.10 percent in the second quarter of 2024. Youth Unemployment Rate in Morocco averaged 22.01 percent from 1999 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 39.50 percent in the third quarter of 2024 and a record low of 13.10 percent in the second quarter of 2006.

Ethiopia - 27.2%

Youth Unemployment Rate in Ethiopia increased to 27.20 percent in 2022 from 25.70 percent in 2020. Youth Unemployment Rate in Ethiopia averaged 24.33 percent from 2009 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 27.20 percent in 2022 and a record low of 22.00 percent in 2016.

Cape Verde - 23.9%

Youth Unemployment Rate in Cape Verde decreased to 23.90 percent in 2023 from 26 percent in 2022. Youth Unemployment Rate in Cape Verde averaged 29.85 percent from 2010 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 41.00 percent in 2016 and a record low of 21.30 percent in 2010.

Rwanda - 18.8%

Youth Unemployment Rate in Rwanda decreased to 18.80 percent in the third quarter of 2024 from 20.50 percent in the second quarter of 2024. Youth Unemployment Rate in Rwanda averaged 22.33 percent from 2019 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 29.80 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a record low of 16.60 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

Nigeria - 6.50%

Youth Unemployment Rate in Nigeria decreased to 6.50 percent in the second quarter of 2024 from 8.40 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Youth Unemployment Rate in Nigeria averaged 21.40 percent from 2014 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 53.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a record low of 6.50 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

States with highest number of unemployed

Legit.ng reported that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria's unemployment rate increased from 5.0 in the third quarter of 2023 to 5.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abia, and Rivers states had the highest unemployment rates in Nigeria in 2023, according to the NBS data.

According to the survey, Abia State has the highest unemployment rate (18.7%), followed by the FCT (14.1%) and Rivers (13.4%).

