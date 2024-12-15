The defection of five Labour Party lawmakers to the APC has highlighted the absence of genuine political ideology in Nigerian politics

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) criticized the leadership selection process, emphasizing the need to assess candidates’ values and character

The ACF urged the electorate and institutions to hold leaders accountable, warning that unchecked impunity fosters a political environment devoid of principles

The defection of five Labour Party lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sparked widespread debate, with critics questioning the ideological consistency of Nigerian politicians.

The move has reignited discussions about the character of the nation’s political landscape and the motivations driving party-switching.

Arewa Consultative Forum reacts to 5 lawmakers who defected to APC Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

ACF: 'Opportunism, not ideology, rules Nigeria's politics

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 14, the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, criticized the defection, attributing it to a lack of genuine political ideology.

"What you call ideology, I call incentives. And I’m being polite when I say incentives. This reflects the character of our politics—focused on persons, not ideas," he stated.

Muhammad-Baba emphasized that Opportunism, rather than principles, drives many politicians.

"Opportunism is the ideology of most, though not all, of our politicians. We see it in their constant movement between parties for personal gain," he added.

The ACF spokesperson also linked the LP lawmakers' defections to flaws in Nigeria's leadership recruitment system.

He argued that inadequate vetting of candidates’ values and character has allowed opportunistic behaviour to thrive.

"We are electing people without examining their personal values or what they stand for. This creates an environment where opportunism flourishes," he noted.

Muhammad-Baba also highlighted the electorate's role, stating,

"The constitution provides mechanisms like elections and recalls to address such behavior. But when impunity goes unchecked, it opens the door for politicians to act without accountability."

Reflecting on the broader political landscape, Muhammad-Baba observed that defection is not unique to any one party, pointing out that most prominent political figures have switched affiliations multiple times.

"Our parties operate like revolving doors. Few politicians remain ideologically consistent or loyal to their values over time," he said.

ACF calls for accountability

The ACF spokesperson called for public and institutional accountability to curb defections and Opportunism.

"The electorate must demand more from their leaders. Without accountability, we’ll continue to see politics devoid of principles or genuine progress," he concluded.

LP launches online membership registration app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the LP launched an online membership registration and revalidation application before the 2027 general election.

Obiora Ifoh, LP's national publicity secretary, said the aim is to exceed a membership size of 20 million, adding that the LP timetable for the congresses has also been released, starting with the ward and moving up to the state levels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng