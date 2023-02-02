Femi Fani-Kayode is vexed at PDP's bannerman Atiku Abubakar who urged the CBN not to extend its deadline for the swap of the old naira note

The APC chieftain said the comments of Atiku were insensitive and does not portray a leader who understands the plight of the people

He accused the PDP and Atiku of already masterminding plots to buy votes at the forthcoming polls

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has a long history of vote-buying in Nigeria's electoral practice.

He made this allegation during an interview on Channels TV's special election program “The 2023 Verdict” on Wednesday, February 1.

Fani Kayode, a former member of the PDP and minister under the PDP regime is a strong critic of Atiku Abubakar and his party. Photo: Femi Fani Kayode

Fani-Kayode's allegations, according to Premium Times were in response to Atiku's comment urging the CBN not heed to the pressure of the All Progressive Congress to further extend the deadline for the naira swap.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, Atiku alleged that some persons in power were trying to take advantage of a possible extension by the CBN to rig the 2023 general elections in favour of the APC.

What Atiku said

The former Vice President said any attempt to extend the deadline might likely distort the objective of the policy in the first instance.

Atiku said:

"There should be no further postponement on the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline. The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots.

"The CBN and the Presidency should be steadfast. The merits of the new naira policy far outweigh the little inconvenience we are experiencing.”

FFK says Atiku is most corrupt in history

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode alleged that the PDP has already masterminded plots to induce voters with money ahead of the general elections.

He said:

“Nobody in the history of Nigeria has indulged in vote buying and more corruption than Atiku Abubakar in every election he has ever run.

“Secondly, Atiku is saying this because he knows what his party is trying to do. They plan to send money to people on the app throughout the election period. We are saying that they should stop pretending not to be the biggest cheats, lairs, and thieves in the history of Nigeria."

