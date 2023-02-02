Yet again, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has suffered yet another backlash

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state has joined critics to lambast the CBN boss

The renowned monarch said the decision of the CBN to implement the new naira note policy was a punishment to the masses

Amidst the ongoing scrabble and hassle for the non-availability of the new naira notes across the federation, popular Yoruba monarch, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state has faulted the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for incurring hardship to the masses.

He made this remark on Wednesday, February 1 via a statement on his official Facebook page sighted by Legit.ng.

The Oluwo of Iwoland stressed that the current scarcity of the naira will affect INEC's logistics if not well managed. Photo: Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1

As contained in the statement, the monarch stated that the current policy of the new naira notes by the CBN has deteriorated the economy and caused chaos among the populace.

He argued that the implementation of such policies was supposed to be carried out with a premeditated approach to help curb future damages.

The monarch said:

"The new naira regime has inflicted much hardship on Nigerians. It has grounded the country’s economic activities. It’s worsening every day. As a father with voice, I must speak out”

Naira redesign: Emefiele owes Nigerians apologies - Oluwo

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Oluwo stated that the CBN purpose ought to apologise to Nigerians for inflicting such hardship on the people.

He reiterated that the lack of proper measures in the implementation of the policy has landed the country in a big economic mess.

Oluwo said:

“The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele owe Nigerians apology for inducing such a hardship. I’m yet to be convinced on the introduction of new naira note without proper measure to provide adequate/enough inflow of new notes in circulation. It’s gross gross insensitivity to human feelings.”

He urged the CBN boss to address the situation promptly before it become an incurable crisis across the federation.

The monarch further urged the related stakeholders to brainstorm and further review the policy in a bid to douse the tension in the country, especially in the lead-up to the general elections as it will also affect INEC's logistics on deploying materials to polling centres.

Naira notes swap: “Emefiele weaponising CBN,” says Fani-Kayode

Similarly, APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has strongly condemned the personality of CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Fani-Kayode who described the CBN governor as an enemy of the state, said Emefiele has no plan of releasing sufficient naira notes anytime soon.

He noted that CBN's new policy is against the will of the people and if Emefiele is not stopped or caged, it might result in more hardship and the masses will bear the cost.

