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Breaking: Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Kill Soldiers, Abduct Residents After Threat Letter
Nigeria

Breaking: Gunmen Attack Kwara Community, Kill Soldiers, Abduct Residents After Threat Letter

by  Atanda Omobolaji
2 min read

Residents of the Kemanji community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state have been thrown into mourning and fear after armed bandits launched a deadly overnight attack, killing several soldiers and abducting at least seven residents.

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Midnight attack in Kwara leaves soldiers killed and residents abducted in chaos
Kwara community shaken after gunmen kill soldiers and abduct residents in midnight raid. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor
Source: Getty Images

The attack, which reportedly began around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, came days after suspected terrorists allegedly issued a threat letter to the community.

Legit.ng gathered that the attackers stormed the quiet rural settlement under the cover of darkness, firing sporadically and sending residents fleeing into nearby bushes for safety.

A resident, who spoke under anonymity, described the chaos that unfolded:

“We started hearing heavy gunshots around 3 a.m. At first, we thought it was a misunderstanding, but it became clear that we were under attack. People were running in all directions. It was terrifying.”

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Legit.ng gathered that the community had earlier received a warning, which residents treated with serious concern, but it ultimately materialised in a devastating attack.

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Security personnel, including soldiers and members of the local vigilante group, were said to have engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle that lasted for nearly two hours.

Another community source recounted the intensity of the confrontation:

“The soldiers tried their best to defend us. The exchange of gunfire was very heavy. It continued until almost 5 a.m. Sadly, we saw some of the soldiers fall. They fought bravely.”

Multiple sources confirmed that at least five soldiers were killed during the encounter, although official figures have not yet been released.

A vigilante member was also reportedly shot, with his condition still unclear as of press time.

Adding to the scale of the attack, residents said the attackers launched an explosive device at the soldiers’ camp shortly after arriving.

A youth leader in the area said:

“They came prepared. Immediately they arrived, they fired something like a bomb into the camp. The explosion shook the entire community. After that, the shooting became even more intense.”

There are also reports that the assailants carted away military patrol vehicles and motorcycles before retreating.

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A resident expressed frustration over the proximity of military formations in the region:

“What is even more painful is that the Kainji Air Force Base and the army barracks in Kainji are not far from here. We expected quicker reinforcement. People are scared and confused.”

Pictures obtained by Legit.ng show the lifeless bodies of some of the slain soldiers lying in pools of blood, highlighting the brutality of the attack.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Atanda Omobolaji avatar

Atanda Omobolaji (Kwara State Correspondent) Atanda Omobolaji is an experienced journalist with more than six years of dedicated service in metro reporting. His investigative skills and commitment to ethical journalism have allowed him to shed light on critical issues affecting communities.

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Kwara State
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