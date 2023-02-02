Atiku Abubakar has been described as an unrepentant enemy of Rivers state and Nigeria as a whole

This description of Atiku was given by the Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council

The PDP in the state commended Governor Nyesom Wike for taking steps to deny the Atiku's team the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium

The Nation reports that the council director of publicity and communications, Ogbonna Nwuke, said that the people of Rivers state will not work with any individual who does not share their aspiration for a stable and developed society.

The Rivers state PDP campaign council has described Atiku Abubakar as an unrepentant enemy of the state. Photo: PDP

Source: Facebook

Nwuke while noting that Atiku cannot be trusted by the people of Rivers state said Nigerians are not pawns on a chessboard.

His words:

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is proving by the day, through words and deeds, to be an unrepentant enemy, not just of ordinary Nigerians, but also of the Rivers people.

“At a time that Rivers people of all walks of life are struggling with great difficulty to obtain scarce funds from banks to buy food for their families to eat, when the CBN is responding to the cries of ordinary Nigerians and the National Assembly over its currency swap policy, Atiku whose only interest is to be a Nigerian President is urging the apex bank not to bend to the will of the people.

“How mean and out of tune can this man who wants power at all costs be? His latest call on the CBN not to listen to public opinion proves beyond reasonable doubt that all that Atiku has, all that he feels for the Nigerian people is contempt."

Nwuje further commended Governor Nyesom Wike for taking urgent steps to deny the Atiku team the use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

He said the council's major concern is the welfare and well-being of Rivers people and this should be paramount

He added:

“There are those in our midst, blinded by personal gain, who clone Atiku as a friend of the Rivers people. He is not a friend. He never was."

Source: Legit.ng