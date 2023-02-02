Atiku Abubakar has revealed that there is a plot underway for vote riggers to exploit CBN's extension of the naira swap

The ex-Vice President urged the apex bank not to consider extending the deadline beyond what it has already stipulated

Meanwhile, he urged CBN to review the policy so as to ensure availability of the new naira notes for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to ease Nigerians off the hardship of getting the new naira notes.

Atiku made this appeal via a statement issued on Wednesday, February 1 by his campaign office.

Political pundits and enthusiasts have tipped Atiku Abubakar as a major frontrunner to win the 2023 presidential elections. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He, however, lauded the CBN for adhering to the appeals of Nigerians for giving additional extension to the deadline for the exchange of the old naira notes for the new ones.

As reported by Channels TV, he appealed to the apex bank to carry out a review to curb the current scrabble and hassle for the new naira notes across the 36 states of the federation.

Atiku kicks against extension for naira swap

The ex-Vice President urged CBN not to consider any further extension for the swap of the old and new naira notes. He said an attempt to give further extension might deteriorate the objective of the policy.

Atiku said:

“However, the CBN should be wary of the elite whose motive for crying out about a further postponement of the deadline for the tenure of the old naira notes is sinister and far from being altruistic. I am totally in support of building a cashless economy and reducing the amount of cash in our economy.

“The cashless policy and reduction of the cash in circulation has many advantages, and every patriotic Nigerian should support the CBN on this. It will help to reduce the flow of illicit funds in our economy. It will help to defeat the funding of terrorism and deter the circulation of drug money in our economy. It will help our fight against corruption."

“There should be no further postponement on the new naira regime after the expiration of the February 10 deadline. The vote riggers are seeking to push the CBN to extend till after the election when they would have achieved their evil plots. The CBN and the Presidency should be steadfast. The merits of the new naira policy far outweigh the little inconvenience we are experiencing.”

He further stated that the CBN should consider issuing a directive to commercial banks to operate during the weekend to further hasten the process of circulating the new naira notes across the federation.

Atiku said:

“If the CBN thinks its officials and banks must operate at the weekend in other to address the need of the ordinary people and rural dwellers, it may have to consider this option, after all the amount these people require is not huge.

"The essential element here is ensuring that the new currency goes around and is well distributed to the points where people can easily access them. Every good policy must be people-centred and must not bring avoidable difficulty to the people."

Source: Legit.ng