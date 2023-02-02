The race for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari gets tougher, a few weeks before the presidential election

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, February 1st, said their presidential candidates would not step down for their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The two opposition parties made this assertion while reacting as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council advised the LP standard bearer, Peter Obi and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, not to trust Atiku.

Labour Party, NNPP speaks on Obi, Kwankwaso stepping down for Atiku. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tinubu's camp reacts as Atiku says he is in tales with NNPP, LP

The PCC warning was a sequel to claims by the PDP presidential candidate that he was in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of the February 25 poll.

Atiku should step down for Obi, LP says

The Director-General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Oshuntokun, in an interview with The Punch in Abuja on Wednesday, said Obi had no intention of striking a deal with Atiku except the latter agreed to step down for the former Anambra State governor.

Kwankwaso's camp reacts

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbor, urged Atiku to join the Kwankwaso train, saying,

“He is not on the ground. He is the one to step down for our candidate, not the other way around.”

Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation says Peter Obi not in talks with Atiku

In a related development, the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not in talks with Atiku over a possible alliance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The campaign organisation's spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said this on Wednesday, February 1.

According to Tanko, those making the alliance claim are just trying to exploit Obi’s popularity.

Dele Momodu predicts Atiku's victory, dismisses Tinubu, Obi

On his part, Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former PDP presidential aspirant has said that Atiku will emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

Momodu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, does not have the national appeal to woo majority of Nigerian voters in the forthcoming election.

The media entrepreneur also dismissed Obi's ambition, saying he does not have the required numbers to win a national election.

