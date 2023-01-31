Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has asked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu why he believes he can govern Nigeria

Emmanuel asked this question in reply to Tinubu's description of him as a boy during a rally in the state on Monday, January 30

The Akwa Ibom governor advised Tinubu to engage in issue-based discussion, not going about insulting people

Akwa Ibom - Barely a day after Asiwaju BolaAhmed Tinubu referred to him as a boy, Governor Udom Emmanuel has sent his reply to the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate.

Although Governor Emmanuel noted that he will no join issues with Tinubu, he stated that the APC flagbearer goes about insulting people instead of engaging in issue-based campaigns because he has nothing to bring to the table.

Governor Emmanuel is wondering why Tinubu thinks he can govern Nigeria (Photo: @MrUdomEmmanuel, Joe Igbokwe)

Emmanuel who wondered if anyone can come to Lagos, insult Tinubu, and leave in one piece, stated that for peace to reign, he will hold himself from replying the former governor because it is not in his character.

The governor added that despite getting the state's infrastructure for his campaign, Tinubu still has the effrontery to insult the government and people of Akwa Ibom.

Claiming that Atiku Abubakar, unlike Tinubu, does not badmouth people in his presidential campaign rallies, the governor said:

“I also go to other states, and if you watch our campaigns, my principal (Atiku Abubakar) has never spoken about any Governor, he has never spoken openly about Asiwaju before.”

He went on to state there is nothing like emi lo kan and wondered what makes Tinubu confident that he has the capacity to lead Nigeria.

His words:

“What makes him think he will govern Nigeria? If I reply him now, people will call me and say, haba! oga you are not like that.

"But I will reply him one day. There is nothing like ‘emilokan’ (it is my turn) here, Nigeria is in God’s hands.”

