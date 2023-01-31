Atiku has hinted that he is reaching out to his political opponents weeks before the 2023 presidential election

The PDP presidential candidate went ahead to say one of his opponents may defect to his party before the elections

The former vice president also dismissed the aggrieved state governors in the party, describing them as inconsequential

FCT, Abuja - People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he is in touch with two of his rivals ahead of the national elections.

The former vice president disclosed this while speaking to the BBC Hausa Service.

Atiku says he is very confident of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's next leader. Photo credit: @atiku

He said he has reached out to the presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi for possible support.

The 76-year-old politician, however, said the duo of Obi and Kwankwaso are not in anyway a threat to his chances to emerge Nigeria's next president.

His words:

“I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talk with them, one of them may possibly come.”

Atiku also dismissed the threats of the G-5 governors within the PDP sabotaging his efforts.

He said:

“Elections now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, elections today is in the hands of the voters.”

Atiku promises to build airport in Zamfara if elected

Meanwhile, Atiku has promised that if elected, his administration would build an airport in Zamfara state.

The Nation reports that the Adamawa-born politician recalled that two former Zamfara governors had promised to build the airport but failed to fulfil their promises.

He also promised to extend railway services to the state, in addition to reviving a moribund textile industry that had since been shut down.

