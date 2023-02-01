The camp of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has yet again dismissed claims of a rift within the party

A statement by the presidential campaign council of the APC said the rumoured verbal attack by Tinubu on President Buhari is not true

The statement revealed that it was a mere misinterpretation by some media houses and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Cross River, Calabar - The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has debunked the claim that its bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed a dig at President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng through the APC PCC Director, Media and Publicity Bayo Onanuga, the numerous reports by some media outlets portraying Tinubu's comment about the Naira exchange rate as an attack on President Buhari was a total misinterpretation.

The Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council has maintained that the relationship between President Buhari has been cordial. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

The statement reads:

"While addressing the mammoth crowd of party supporters and people of Cross Rivers State that came to listen to his message of Renewed Hope at U.J Esuene Stadium, Asiwaju Tinubu urged the people not to vote for Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because of their litany of failures while in power for 16 years."

"The reference to the exchange rate was not in any way an attack on the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration but an attempt to capture how the economic mismanagement of the PDP created forex crisis in the country since 2015."

2023 polls: Tinubu an anti-PDP man, says APC PCC

As contained in the statement, Onanuga also revealed that the entire context of Tinubu's message was a direct dig aimed at the PDP and its candidate Atiku Abubakar, not President Buhari.

He stated that Tinubu's statement was followed up with an appeal to the supporters in Calabar to not vote for the PDP and its candidate.

He said:

"Asiwaju Tinubu could not have meant President Buhari does not know the road, having celebrated, numerous times, the achievements of the Buhari administration. Tinubu had also said at the campaign fora he would build on the achievements, when elected on 25 February.

"It is simply illogical that the same Asiwaju would attack the Buhari administration for not knowing the road."

He, however, reiterated that the APC and all other strata of the party are fully united and ready to head into the 2023 general elections with one spirit and one goal of dominating the polls.

Onanuga said:

"APC, its leadership and President Buhari are strongly united behind our presidential candidate."

Presidency debunks Yakasai’s claim over Buhari’s body language towards Tinubu’s campaign

Meanwhile, the presidency is not pleased with the comment of Tanko Yakasai who questioned President Muhammadu Buhari's loyalty to Bola Tinubu.

Yakasai, a reputable elder statesman, during a TV interview, questioned President Buhari's commitment to Tinubu's campaign.

In response to his claims, the presidency described Yakasai as an old man who needs help.

