Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, took his campaign to Anambra, the stronghold of his competitor, Peter Obi, of the Labour Party on Tuesday

Tinubu was reported to have been scheduled to meet Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state but the APC candidate rather moved to Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, the venue of the rally

According to sources, Anambra traditional monarchs were also reported to be waiting for the former governor of Lagos state governor but he ignored them

In continuation of his presidential campaign rallies across the country, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, was in Awka, Anambra state capital, on Tuesday, January 31.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, enumerated personalities on the entourage of the former Lagos state governor including the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma; chairman of the NNPC Board, and chairman of the APC presidential campaign council in Anambra, Senator Margery Okadigbo; as well as many top wigs of the party from the national, zonal and state levels.

Tinubu, who was billed to meet with Governor Charles Soludo, traditional rulers, as well as stakeholders and captains of industries before the presidential rally proper, rather moved straight to Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, the venue of the rally, where teeming party stakeholders and loyalists were already seated waiting till about 4pm when he arrived.

Legit.ng confirmed that Anambra monarchs were seated at the Conference Hall of the Anambra Government House, Awka, waiting for the APC flag bearer till about 5:30pm, when he (Tinubu) left for Calabar, Cross River state, where he was said to be rushing for another engagement.

Traditional ruler of Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of the state, Igwe F.N Oruche, who spoke to Legit.ng, confirmed that Tinubu could not meet with traditional rulers of the state as scheduled. He also expressed unhappiness the way politicians had continued to take traditional institutions for granted.

Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo, also confirmed to Legit.ng that Tinubu did not pay courtesy call to the governor when he arrived Anambra.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, Dozie Ikedife (jnr), who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng confirmed also that the party's presidential candidate could not meet with critical stakeholders in Anambra as planned.

He said:

"Our presidential candidate arrived very late to Anambra. Because of this, he moved straight to meet with Anmabra people and APC supporters waiting for him at the Alex Ekwueme Square.

"His intention was that after the rally, he would meet the governor and the traditional rulers; but he overstayed at the rally. Thereafter, he had to leave immediately to meet up with another crucial engagement in Calabar."

Meanwhile, during Tinubu's presidential rally in Awka, the APC presidential candidate, popularly called "The City Boy," told Anambra voters to support him the way they supported Governor Charles Soludo, during the last governorship election in the state, when Soludo won 20 out of the 21 LGAs in the state.

He assured that if elected president, Soludo would be integrated into his government to return Anambra's share of the national cake. He also assured that if elected president, he would hasten infrastructural development of the Southeast by building befitting river port; as well as building rail and gas lines in the region.

Tinubu also mocked the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and it's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing Atiku as a bigot, who preaches division, sectional and religious sentiments everywhere he campaigned. He called on Anambra and Nigerian voters to be wary of such candidate.

Tinubu also described the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi, as a very cunning man, who will not keep his promises if elected president.

He said:

"Your brother, who wants you to vote for him is presenting himself as a saint, which he is not. Do you not know him well? Is it not Peter that denied Jesus Christ, his master and closest friend? He denied Jesus Christ three times before the cock crowed.

"So, this Peter that you know, even as your son and brother, will also deny you when he becomes president. Don't vote for him. He has failed. Peter likes denying people. He will deny you when you elect him as your president. He will not keep his words.

"For us in APC, we keep our promises. We're not like PDP that is full of lies. I am Ahmed Bola Tinubu. I represent hope; I represent joy, prosperity, happiness and youth employment. When I was Lagos state governor, I kept my promises. When I paid WAEC fees for students, I did it for everybody - I didn't discriminate."

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Margery Okadigbo, advised Anambra people to support Tinubu come February 25. She averred that APC would form the next government at the centre, and that Anambra state cannot afford to be in the opposition, since opposition scuttles development.

