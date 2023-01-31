Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has taken his campaign train to the backyard of his competitor in the Labour Party, Peter Obi

Tinubu was in Anambra, the home state of Obi, on Tuesday, where he demanded 100% vote from the people of the state

The former governor of Lagos state urged the people to vote for him 100% as they voted for Governor Charles Soludo, who is in All Progressives Grand Alliance

Awka, Anambra - The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has said that he would expect nothing other than one hundred percent victory in Anambra.

Tinubu, who was in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, January 31, in continuation of his nationwide presidential campaign rally, said he would expect voters in the state to support him the way they supported Governor Charles Soludo, during the state's last governorship election, when the governor won 20 out of the 21 LGAs.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted the APC standard bearer, popularly known as City Boy, as saying that when he is sworn-in as governor, Soludo would be strongly integrated into his government to return Anambra's share of the national cake.

He described Soludo as a very intelligent, visionary and forward looking man, who will hopefully contribute greatly in his government.

He assured the mammoth crowd gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, that if elected president, he would hasten infrastructural development of the Southeast, build befitting river port; as well as build rail and gas lines in the region.

Tinubu, who described the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as a sectional and religious candidate, maintained that Atiku had continued to preach division everywhere he went for campaigns, and asked Anambra and Nigerian voters to be wary of such candidate.

Tinubu also described the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi, as a very cunning man, who will not keep his promises when he becomes president.

He said, "In the Holy Bible, Peter denied Jesus Christ three times before crowed. So, this Peter that you know will also deny you. If you elect him as your president, he will not keep his words.

"For us in APC, we keep our promises. We're not like PDP that is full of lies. We keep our words. I am Ahmed Bola Tinubu. I represent hope; I represent joy, prosperity, happiness and youth employment."

The Southeast Zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, Dozie Ikedife (jnr), commended Anambra people for what he described as show of solidarity and support to the APC flag bearer, and said that Tinubu would leave Anambra state a very happy man. He also said that the presence of over 50,000 supporters at the Alex Ekwueme Square to receive Tinubu was an indication that the state is solidly behind the APC candidate.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Margery Okadigbo, described Tinubu as a man of great ideas; who has the capacity to turn things around for the better; if elected president. She advised Anambra people to turn out in their numbers to support Tinubu come February 25.

She said, "APC will form the next government at the centre, and Anambra state cannot afford to be at the opposition; because, opposition scuttles development."

Source: Legit.ng