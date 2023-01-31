The fate of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate and that of APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu has been predicted

The South-East zonal organising secretary, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dozie Ikedife (jnr), has maintained that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has all it takes to win the election in Anambra state and the South-East region.

Ikedife revealed that there are powerful indications that have boosted Tinubu’s chances to win more votes in Anambra and South-East than Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi, and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He stated these in an interview with journalists on Monday, Janaury 30th, in Nnewi, Anambra State, a report by The Punch confirmed.

The APC chieftain noted that the presidency is about delegating duties to the right people and putting the right people to the right tasks.

Ikedife added that Tinubu is a master in identifying talents and giving talents the right opportunity to work for greater goals.

He said,

“We appreciate the fact that APGA is domiciled in Anambra State. We also acknowledge that the OBIdient Movement is powerful in Anambra and the South-East; but this time around – as far as the February 25 presidential election is concerned, APC will change the narrative."

Source: Legit.ng