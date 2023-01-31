The ruling APC has maintained that the Bola Tinubu will defeat Peter Obi of the Labour Party in Anambra and the South-East region

According to a chieftain of the party, Tinubu has all it takes to win the elections in Anambra and the South-East

Dozie Ikedife (jnr) maintained further that someone who will provide good governance should be given a chance, and Tinubu is the right person for the job

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dozie Ikedife (jnr) has revealed powerful indications that will boost the chances of the presidential flag bearer of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to win more votes in Anambra and Southeast than Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In an interview with newsmen on Monday, January 30, in Nnewi, Anambra state, Ikedife, who is the Southeast zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, said that the party's presidential candidate has all it takes to win Anambra and Southeast.

How Obi will lose to Tinubu, APC chieftain speaks

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted Ikedife as saying that APC has national spread and national acceptance, controls the federal government and majority of the states in Nigeria. The young Ikedife was also quoted as saying that APC has been able to deliver good governance to Nigerians over the years.

He said,

"We appreciate the fact that APGA is domicile in Anambra state. We also acknowledge that the OBIdient Movement is powerful in Anambra and the Southeast; but this time around - as far as the February 25th presidential election is concerned, APC will change the narrative.

"Obviously, APC is very strong in Anambra with formidable structures. APC has two ministers from Anambra state. Chris Ngige is the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment; and Sharon Ikeazor is the Hon. Minister of State for Environment. We also have Ben Akabueze as Director in the Budget Office; Margery Okadigbo as the Chairman of NNPC Board; as well as George Moghalu as the Executive Chairman of NIWA. All of them are sons and daughters of the state, and their positions will play very important roles in delivering results for APC in the coming elections."

Presidency is not about age,

On the issue of age being a barrier for Tinubu's aspiration, he contended that presidency is not all about age; but about being able to understand superior argument and logic.

He said,

"Presidency is about delegating duties to the right people, and putting the right people to the right tasks. Tinubu is a master in identifying talents, and giving talents the right opportunity to work for the greater goals.

"Presidency is not about weight lifting. It is about sitting down, talking with your team, and delegating assignments. I believe that with the kind of experience that Tinubu has, he has the capacity to lift the economy of Nigeria, and place it in the right part of development.

"Tinubu has the best manifesto. I all his undertakings, he has shown consistency. The mind-bugling developmental milestones in Lagos today are ideas ventilated by Tinubu. Tinubu is a master of good governance, and I have no doubt in my mind that he will replicate same if elected president."

On the argument that Southeast should be allowed to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, Ikedife contended that what is necessary is the person that will provide good governance.

He said,

"I don't think that you and I care at all if the person that built the second Niger Bridge is from Southeast or not. People that ply the bridge are happy; but do not care if it was built by a person from the north or Southeast What should be important to us is the person that provides good governance, and being able to deliver results."

