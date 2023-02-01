The executive governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has faulted the timing of the new naira redesigned

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said the timing of the naira redesign by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration lacked "political and economic timing."

According to The Punch, the governor posited that the policy is good for Nigeria to achieve the desired change that the people are calling for but the deadline on its tail made its purpose negated.

The Kaduna state governor stated this while appearing on the Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday morning, February 1.

El-Rufai exonerated President Buhari, adding that some unnamed persons are exploiting the good intention of the president to sabotage working Nigeria to frustrate Buhari's efforts.

He then recalled that Buhari during his time as military head of state redesigned the country's currency without any problem.

The governor said:

"You have to understand the President. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as (military head of state). He did this; the Buhari-Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention. The President has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”

