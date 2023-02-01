The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said the Buhari administration's focus is to ensure that the 2023 general election is free and fair

Mohammed said this in reaction to Governor Nasir El-Rufai's claim that some people in the Aso Villa are working against the ruling APCs presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

The minister, however, said that if truly there is anyone working against any candidate, it is officially not known

State House, Abuja - The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has reacted to Governor Nasir El-Rufai's allegations that some “elements” in the Presidential Villa are working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the Kaduna state governor made the claim when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Wednesday, February 1.

Information minister Lai Mohammed said President Buhari not aware of anyone working against Tinubu in Aso Villa. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2023 presidency: Buhari is focused on delivering free and fair elections, says Lai Mohammed

Reacting to El-Rufai's claim, Mohammed said the Buhari administration will only focus on ensuring a free fair and credible elections and not favour or cause anyone to be at a disadvantage, Channels TV reported.

The minister said this while addressing newsmen at a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the Buhari government is officially unaware of elements within the presidency which Governor El-Rufa’i, accused of working to sabotage Tinubu's winning chances.

He further contended that if there is anyone working against any candidate, it is officially not known.

2023 presidency: How Buhari is working against Tinubu's victory - Jaafar Jaafar

In a related development, Jaafar Jaafar, a Nigerian journalist and news publisher, accused President Buhari of failing to reciprocate the support given to him by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, when he contested in 2015 and 2019.

Jaafar who is the publisher of Daily Nigerian said Tinubu midwived the APC merger in 2013 and sacrificed his vice presidential ambition for Buhari's victory in 2015. According to him, the former Lagos state governor also supported Buhari's re-election in 2019.

"In 2013, Tinubu midwifed the APC merger. In 2015, anointed Buhari as the presidential candidate, cornered the APC convention to Lagos, paid the delegates and sacrificed his VP ambition for Buhari’s victory. In 2019, Tinubu supported and campaigned for Buhari’s reelection bid," Jaafar said in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, January 27.

