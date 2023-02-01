The governor of Kaduna state has revealed the type of leader Bola Tinubu will be if he eventually emerges as Nigeria's next president

The APC governor in an interview on Wednesday revealed Tinubu will be a transitional leader that will employ young minds in his government

While urging Youths to remain calm over Tinubu's age, he noted that the former governor of Lagos state has all the experience needed to run the complex country called Nigeria

Ahead of next month's presidential election, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that there is no work in government that a young man cannot do.

According to him, the various septuagenarian presidential candidates are on a transactional leadership trajectory to bequeath younger Nigerians the leadership it would require.

El-Rufai speaks about Tinubu's candidacy, sends message to youths

Nasir El-Rufai made this disclosure on Wednesday, February 1st while fielding questions from anchors on Channels TV Sunrise Morning programme.

He said he would recommend a younger person to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he wanted him to work with him as he emphasized that they are still talking about this, The Nigerian Tribune report noted.

“I do not think there is any job in the government that you can not give to a younger person. Like I said, we are still talking. Nigeria passport is the only passport I have. Whatever I can do to make sure our country is better, I will make sure I do it. But I will always say I do prefer actions.”

He added that Bola Tinubu would engage the youth in governance for a leadership transition.

According to him,

“It is difficult for a forty-year-old or 50-year-old to convince Nigeria or the political class that he has the experience to manage this country is a complex country. I consider the septuagenarians that are running for office now as transitional leaders.”

El-Rufai noted that his exposure under various presidents has given him the insight that a younger person would require the necessary exposure to managing a complex Nigeria.

