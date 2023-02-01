Ex-APC national chairman and former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has a tough battle ahead of him in his journey to the senate

Oshiomhole, who is a former national chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (APC), is contesting for the Edo north senatorial seat against Francis Alimikhena of the PDP, who is in the race for 3rd term

However, the chances that chances will run in the contest are still low as his emergence as PDP candidate for the district is still being contested at the court

Benin, Edo - Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Governor of Edo state, would be facing a tough time in the February 25 national assembly election.

Oshiomhole is contesting for Edo north senatorial seat in the forthcoming election but his major contender is a former political ally, Daily Trust writes.

The challenges ahead of Oshiomhole over his senatorial ambition Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Why Edo north senatorial race for Oshiomhole may be tough

Also, because there won't be a governorship election in the state, the central stage for the 2023 election in the state is the national assembly election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Etsako Central, Etsako West, Etsako East, Akoko-Edo, Owan West, and Owan East are the 6 local governments under the senatorial district.

Out of the 18 registered political parties, only 4 of them have fielded candidates for the senatorial election. They are APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and Booty Party.

Names of Oshiomhole's opposition in the Edo north senatorial race

Aside from Oshiomhole, other contenders are Osiriame Okhumeode Eeipo of the Boot Party and Eragbe Aslem of the Labour Party.

However, because of the internal crisis rocking the PDP, Pascal Ugbomhe and Senator Francis Alimikhena are still in court over the authentic candidate of the party for the district.

Alimikhena belonged to Governor Godwin Obasekli's faction of the PDP in the state, while Ugbomhe is in the camp of the PDP national vice chairman, Orbih.

Latest about APC, PDP, Edo North Senatorial District, 2023 election, Adams Oshiomhole

Political pundits are of the view that the contest is between the APC and PDP candidates.

Oshiomhole worked out the machinery for Alimikhena to win the APC senatorial primary in 2015.

Alimikhena and Oshiomhole both picked the APC senatorial ticket to contest at the primary but the former withdrew from the race and quit the party on the eve of the election, alleging some injustices within the party.

No senator from Edo has spent more than 2 terms in office since 1999 and Alimikhena is trying to break the jinx but his third-term ambition is being threatened by Oshiomhole's interest on the position.

Source: Legit.ng