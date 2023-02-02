The Imo State planned rerun primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aboh-Mbaise/Ngorokpala Federal Constituency has been put on hold

This is as the Appeal Court in its recent verdict on Thursday, February 2nd, barred INEC from conducting the election

The judge held that the primary be stopped, pending the hearing and final determination of the applicant’s appeal before the Supreme Court

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by The Punch has it that Appeal Court in Owerri, Imo state capital, has barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from going on to conduct a rerun primary election.

In a ruling on Thursday, February, 1st, the court ruled that the planned rerun of the opposition party for the Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency of the state be put on hold, according to the stay of execution order given on Tuesday, January 31st, by Justice Rita Pemu of the Court of Appeal in Owerri.

Albert Agulanna's fate is left hanging, following the recent court's verdict. Photo credit: PDP Ngor Okpala - Offical

Source: Facebook

Court stops PDP's rerun election in Imo, gives strong reason

Meanwhile, an Abuja federal high court had last week cancelled the PDP primary election for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency which produced Albert Agulanna as the winner and ordered a rerun primary election within the next 14 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Justice Rita Pemu who heard an appeal filed by Uzoma Ugochukwu against PDP, INEC, Bede Eke and Albert Agulanna, ordered that the proposed rerun primary election be halted pending the hearing and the determination of the applicant’s appeal before the supreme court.

Atiku suffers fresh defeat as court nullifies his strong ally's election, orders fresh primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal high court in Kaduna nullified the primary of the PDP for the Kaduna central senatorial district over irregularities.

The June primary had produced Lawal Adamu, a strong ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the party's candidate for the senatorial district.

But Justice Garba Umar stated that all the complaints by the plaintiff, Usman Ibrahim, are substantial and, therefore, ordered the court to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days.

Powerful Southeast governor wins appeal against sacking judgment

In another report, the sacking of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and his deputy has been reversed by an appeal court sitting in Abuja.

Justice Haruna Tsanami-led 3-man panel said that there is no punishment in the Nigeria constitution for governors and their deputies who decamped to another political party.

Governor Umahi and his deputy were sacked by a federal high court on March 8 for leaving the PDP and joining the APC.

Source: Legit.ng