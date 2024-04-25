A young Nigerian lady received a ring and a substantial amount of cash during her signing-out parade

The event caught the attention of online viewers, who watched as she calmly accepted the money one by one

Dressed in her white, signed shirt, she stood near a car, creating a seemingly memorable spectacle for onlookers who appeared interested

The Nigerian lady was happy to get gift on her signing out day. Photo credit: @hearttoheartsurprise

Source: TikTok

She was seen dressed in a signed white shirt and stood near a car holding her cash, as shown by @hearttoheartsurprise_.

Watch the video below:

More video on the Nigerian lady

Mhiz_presh8 said:

Congratulations Kemi.”

Julian wrote:

“My bf na only climb bed he know.”

Shola commented:

“This what am doing for Dora if she hold on me.”

Inspired9393:

“Girls wey dey corner dey look be like ..abi na goat I dey date.”

Bliss88483:

“God I see what you're doing for others pls remember me.”

Abby8383:

“Even in a world of deceit and lies men who love still exist plssss.”

Zobasinstallationlipess:

“As the lord remember to favour favour, so he will redeem precious things, that is as precious of that of favour be my portion Amen. Congratulations Favour.”

Miminsofor:

“Congratulations dear I tap I will graduate.”

Benita G:

“Na right hand them put the ring.”

Unbothered snitch:

“Na to tag efcc remain.”

Dee:

“I remember in my 100L, | said by the time I get to 500L, I will be in a srs relationship that'l lead to marriage, guys I'll be graduating in few months and I'm single.”

Source: Legit.ng