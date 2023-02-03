Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd) candidature as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state has been upheld by the supreme court.

The apex court on Friday, February 3, ended all the litigations that are challenging Agbu's as the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, The Punch reported.

Professor Jerome Nyameh, one of the PDP governorship aspirants in the state, filed against Kefas over the process that produced him as the party's candidate for the 2023 election.

Nyameh's case against Kefas was earlier dismissed by a federal high court in September 2022 over lack of merit.

