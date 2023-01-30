The microblogging site, Twitter has again been set agog by a former governor of Enugu state< Chimaroke Nnamani.

Nnamani in a recent post informed tweeps of his new display picture, which has kept Nigerians talking.

Chimaroke Nnamani has set Twitter on fire by posting his photo alongside Tinubu's on the same campaign poster. Photo: Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Twitter

A former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nnamani was earlier suspended by the PDP for his involvement in anti-party activities since the commencement of the 2023 election campaigns.

However, to the shock of many, the former lawmaker shared a campaign photo showing himself - a 2023 PDP candidate of Enugu East Senatorial Zone - and that of Bola Tinubu, a 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The post by the former lawmaker shows that his new campaign poster is now his display picture on Twitter.

Nigerians react

First with his reaction, is a former lawmaker and civil rights activist, Shehu San, who in a reply to Nnamani's new profile picture described him as 'My Distinguished Half-cast."

Another tweep, @surdeeeq described the poster shared by Nnamani showing support for Tinubu as a constructive alignment.

Source: Legit.ng