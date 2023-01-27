Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party has warned Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress to desist from roping him into his crisis with President Buhari

This warning was issued by the former vice president through the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation

The spokesperson of the organisation said that Tinubu's politics had always been about "self and the cabal" as he never cared for Nigerians or the success of the government he claimed to have brought to power

The 2023 presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa has cautioned the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, against making utterances suggestive of its involvement in his travails.

Reacting to the claim by Tinubu that the PDP is responsible for the persisting fuel scarcity and the redesign of the naira with the focus to scuttle his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election, the Atiku/Okowa campaign team urged the former governor to count it out of his woes.

Atiku Abubakar has asked Bola Tinubu to count him and his team out of his problem with President Buhari. Photo: APC, PDP



A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation on Thursday, January 26, said it is not strange that Tinubu wants the world to believe that his caustic remarks against Buhari were intended for Atiku and the PDP.

Seen by Legit.ng, the statement said it is clear that neither Atiku nor PDP is involved in the monetary policies or the failure to arrest the horrifically unending fuel crisis as claimed by Tinubu.

Ologbondiyan added that it is important to remind Tinubu that in accusing the “powers that be” of creating fuel scarcity and hoarding the naira to truncate the election, he knew that President Buhari is the minister of petroleum resources and that all agencies of government in charge of prospecting and distribution of petroleum resources are under his (Buhari's) office.

He added that the former Lagos state governor is also aware that the president approved the redesign of the naira notes but has chosen to throw his tantrums against Atiku and the opposition party.

Ologbondiyan's words:

"It is therefore clear that Asiwaju’s verbal assaults against President Buhari are the official position of his confused, disoriented and disorganized Campaign Organization.

"It is noteworthy that having come to the conclusion, by himself, that he does not enjoy the support of President Buhari, having realized that his campaign is now falling apart with its leaders leaving in droves given his manifest rejection by Nigerians, Asiwaju Tinubu now seeks to blackmail the President and incite his followers to violence, with the view of truncating the electoral process and blaming it on President Buhari."

Tinubu always seeks to exonerate himself - Atiku/Okwoa Campaign Organisation

Further noting that the former Lagos governor has always sought ways to exonerate himself from every failure of the present administration that he foisted on the people, Ologbondiyan said Tinubu wants Nigerians to believe that he is fighting for their course.

He added:

"Asiwaju Tinubu's politics had always been about "self and the cabal" who never cared for Nigerians or the success of the government he claimed to have brought to power.

"He should therefore leave the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar alone and face his self-inflicted woes."

