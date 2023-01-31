Governor Ademola Adeleke has reacted to another crucial part of the tribunal judgement which sacked him

The tribunal apart from sacking Adeleke held that Oyetola and the APC proved a certificate forgery case against him

However, the Osun state governor denied the claim, explaining that it was the school that issued the certificate that made an error

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Osogbo, Osun state - On Friday, January 27, the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke and declared Gboyega Oyetola the authentic winner of the 2022 guber poll in the state.

While the attention of the majority of Nigerians is on Adeleke's sack, another important part of the judgement delivered by the tribunal was on the alleged forgery of a certificate by the Osun state governor.

The tribunal in its judgement held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election, Oyetola, proved a case of forgery against Adeleke.

Alleged certificate forgery: Governor Adeleke reacts

Reacting in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke denied forging his school certificate.

The embattled Osun state governor said it was the school that made an error.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement read partly:

“We seek to clarify a very sinister component of the Kangaroo judgement on Osun Governorship election. Governor Ademola Adeleke did not forge any certificate or testimonial.

“The Issue of forgery has to do with an error on school testimonial which bear Osun instead of Oyo state. Osun State was part of Oyo State when Governor Adeleke completed his high school education in 1981.

“The issuing school testified before Court of Appeal in 2018, that it was their error, which has nothing to do with Governor Adeleke. The Court of Appeal ruled that there was no forgery and exonerated Governor Adeleke of any forgery.”

Osun governor tackles Tribunal chairman

Rasheed said members of the public should know that the governor did not forge this testimonial or any certificate.

According to him, the claim is an attempt to damage Adeleke’s reputation.

“The Tribunal Chairman should explain how he arrived at his opinion when the Court of Appeal has cleared Governor Adeleke of any forgery,” he said.

Alleged certificate forgery: Nigerians react to Adeleke's statement

Omhotaryor Babatunde said:

"The overvoting and bulalua is not my fear because it is all a lie, the only thing I fear they might eventually bench this man for is his certificate. #School is not a scam#"

Kessy Kboystar said:

"Hmmm I pray they use the same cup they use to measure for Adeleke Ademola to measure for Tinubu and others let their be justice and rule of law, our judiciary system should wake up, seven years in school is not seven day’s. Too bad that illiterates has occupied all the top positions from top to button."

Lukuman Kayode Atoyebi said:

"And the election wasn’t even nullified on certificate issues but oga this one no holds water at all."

Mazi Kachi Anthony said:

"School made mistake and you also made fatal mistake by parading a fake certificate. It's a goalless draw."

Source: Legit.ng