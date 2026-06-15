An X user has gone viral on social media after sharing the full marriage list that was presented to a taxi driver

The driver reportedly wanted to marry a pure water seller who already had a child, but the list sparked mixed reactions online

While many netizens criticised the family for bringing such an outrageous bride price list, others shared different opinions

An X user recently posted a marriage list that was handed to a taxi driver who wanted to marry a pure water seller with one son.

The document went viral quickly and attracted mixed reactions because of the items and sums demanded for each stage of the traditional process.

Man stunned after seeing bride price list of pure water seller. Photo credit: NurPhoto/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man displays list from pure water seller's family

An X user identified as Elorm_Hood posted a photo of the list, stating that the lady's family had set final conditions for the driver.

He expressed doubt about whether the family truly wanted the marriage to take place due to the items listed.

The list began with demands for knocking and acceptance. It requested GH₵ 2,000.00 with its naira equivalent of ₦234,400.00, plus 2 bottles of Schnapp for knocking and the same amount of money and drink for acceptance. It also asked for 10 crates of bottled mineral drinks.

The engagement section listed 1 Bible, 1 ring, 2 bottles of whisky and 5 crates of mineral drinks.

A separate section named head fee with a traditional term and demanded GH₵ 5,000.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦586,000.00, along with 2 bottles of Schnapp.

The dowry section carried the highest amount at GH₵ 15,000.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦1,758,000.00.

It also requested 2 bottles of Kasapreko, 1 Ecolac box set, 12 assorted pieces of clothing, 20 assorted handkerchiefs, 30 pantiees, 20 underwears, 20 brassieres, 5 ladies wristwatches, 5 sprays of lavender perfume, 5 pairs of shoes, 5 tins of powder, 5 hair combs and 1 mirror.

The respect drinks for in-laws section asked for GH₵ 2,000.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦234,400.00 for the father in law, GH₵ 1,000.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦117,200.00 for the mother in law, and GH₵ 1,000.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦117,200.00 for the extended family.

It also requested one piece of cloth for the father and one for the mother, plus GH₵ 500.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦58,600.00 for the brother in law.

Outrageous bride price list of pure water seller. Photo credit: @NurPhoto/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The final section was labelled thank you and upliftment. It asked for 2 bottles of Schnapp, 5 crates of mineral drinks, an additional GH₵ 2,000.00 with a naira equivalent of ₦234,400.00, and refreshment if any was provided.

Reactions trail bride price list

Netizens criticised the family for what they described as outrageous demands, while others gave different opinions on the matter.

Black God said:

"Marriage that’s supposed to be noko fioo, u want use somebody’s sons money comot trenches."

Tuff Seed said:

"They are virtually selling her to get the family out of poverty."

Sheriff said:

"Budget go be like 60k, some families wicked oo."

Patrick said:

"I think if you buy the things yourself, it will cost less than the 15k. But which one is the assorted hankerchief??"

Bryson said:

"All this for? With my sense intact, I won't."

Kwabla reacted:

"Run away young you are about to feed a whole family."

Braah said:

"Is it that the have the resources for the man to create his own woman or ?"

Maxwell added:

"So ebi me dey come take care of the whole family Abi."

See the post below:

Bride price list causes internet debate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride price list by a Nigerian family went viral on social media after it was shared on X by a lady.

The list outlined the items the family requested from their in-laws before their daughter would be released for marriage.

Source: Legit.ng